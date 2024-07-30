Utawarerumono: ZAN Headed to PC in 20025 - News

Publishers DMM Games and Shiravune, and developer Aquaplus have announced Utawarerumono: ZAN will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

Read details on the game below:

Turn up the music, grab your warfan, and get ready to mow down some mooks in this action-packed take on the Utawarerumono series!

Hack and Slash

Land big damage, juggle foes, and build up a combo counter into the hundreds! Carve your mark onto the battlefield while grooving out to over 80 tracks, including upbeat remixes of Utawarerumono‘s legendary soundtrack!

Four’s a Party

Build a team of four characters and switch anytime! Every fighter in your squad brings unique stats and abilities. Equip and improve gear to customize your loadout, choose powerful formations that complement your strengths, and power up your party after every battle!

Flashy Final Strikes

Dodge attacks and land hits to charge up Zeal, then spend it on unique and deadly Chain Attacks—or save up, enter Overzeal, and unleash a devastating Final Strike!

for the Mikado

Utawarerumono: ZAN follows the story of Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, featuring slimmed-down exposition interspersed with button-pounding battles. When a man named Haku wakes up in an unfamiliar world, he quickly finds himself surrounded by a beautiful but strict caretaker and a motley crew of warriors, scholars, princesses, and heroic bandits. Under the direction of the dashing rogue Ukon, they’ll rescue damsels, stamp out conspiracies, stymie invasions, and build bonds as they fight to defend the land of Yamato from every threat… even the ones that wear masks.

