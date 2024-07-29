Resident Evil Series Sales Top 160M Units, Monster Hunter Series Top 103M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 160 million units sold lifetime and "Resident Evil Village became the fastest title in the series to reach 10 million units after just 3 years."

The Monster Hunter series has now sold over 103 million units, while the Street Fighter series has sold over 55 million units.

The Mega Man series has sold over 42 million units, the Devil May Cry series has sold over 32 million units, the Dead Rising series has sold over 17 million units, and the Dragon's Dogma series has sold over 12 million units.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter: World has now sold over 26.323 million units, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has sold over 13.419 million units. Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 15.459 million units and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 8.420 million units.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 7.664 million units, Street Fighter 6 has sold over 3.774 million units, and Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over 3.084 million units.

