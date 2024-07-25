Hunt: Showdown 1896 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Crytek has announced Hunt: Showdown 1896 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on August 15 and is the next chapter in the extraction shooter.

From this date Hunt: Showdown will also no longer be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the next chapter of Hunt, players can join a whole new experience as we leap forward chronologically and head west of the Bayou backwaters to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, launching to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 15, 2024.

The first map, Mammon’s Gulch, introduces a vast and detailed new biome bringing Hunters into the shadow of the mighty Colorado mountains. Adding the element of enhanced verticality and a host of new tactical vantage points, the peaks tower over the region like sentinels. But hidden beneath the lush forests and soaring hilltops, corruption boils from the mines and oil wells below the surface.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 brings with it the power of CRYENGINE 5.11 with highly anticipated improvements across the whole gameplay experience. With massively upgraded visuals, audio design, performance and more.

Players will also be welcomed back to the Bayou with original maps overhauled and restored, coming post-launch.

Mammon’s Gulch

In Mammon’s Gulch, visit 16 unique compounds spread across the peaks and ravines of the new Hunt biome.

Pass through the torched towns and delve deep into the mines, avoid new threats and take advantage of the terrain as you explore new strategic vantage points and tactics.

Take to the high ground in the struggle against rival Hunters, or venture down into the Gulch’s deep mines to face untold horrors.

CRYENGINE 5.11

Hunt: Showdown 1896 showcases the new capabilities of the long-awaited CRYENGINE 5.11 upgrade.

layers dive into a new experience benefiting from a leap in visual fidelity, with improvements across textures, lighting and animation, improved audio design, greater overall performance, and tons more.

Console players will also see native 4K and 60 frames per second support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and 60 frames per second and 2k for Xbox Series S, all in glorious HDR.

Key Features:

New Era of Hunt – Hunt: Showdown 1896 takes the fight to a whole new Colorado biome with new map, Mammon’s Gulch. Launching 15th August

– Hunt: Showdown 1896 takes the fight to a whole new Colorado biome with new map, Mammon’s Gulch. Launching 15th August CRYENGINE 5.11 – Using the latest technology to usher in the most immersive Hunt yet, with overhauled visuals, richer audio, and more

– Using the latest technology to usher in the most immersive Hunt yet, with overhauled visuals, richer audio, and more Corrupt World and Timeless Evil – A gunslinging player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter, challenging Hunters to thrive against a backdrop of supernatural horrors in a dark and gritty world where players build shared memories of desperation, loss and triumph together.

– A gunslinging player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter, challenging Hunters to thrive against a backdrop of supernatural horrors in a dark and gritty world where players build shared memories of desperation, loss and triumph together. Intense Atmosphere – Featuring award-winning audio design, sink deep into a sensory gameplay experience featuring rich sounds and immersive environments.

– Featuring award-winning audio design, sink deep into a sensory gameplay experience featuring rich sounds and immersive environments. Ever Evolving – Frequent updates for players always looking for new challenges, with new events, weapons, characters, rewards and more in the growing world of Hunt.

– Frequent updates for players always looking for new challenges, with new events, weapons, characters, rewards and more in the growing world of Hunt. Thriving Community – Join thousands of other Hunters from around the world in a highly engaged community, helping to shape the future of Hunt with feedback and surveys that regularly steer future updates.

Deprecation of the Original Hunt: Showodown on Consoles

The launch of Hunt: Showdown 1986 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S brings with it the deprecation of the old title on the last generation platforms. This means that beyond August 15, the original Hunt: Showdown will no longer be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As mentioned in fall 2023, all console players will automatically receive an upgrade to the new game at no additional cost on their next generation counterpart, including all past purchases and progress.

For players that haven’t yet made the upgrade, rest assured your Hunt legacy will be ready and waiting as soon as you choose to make the switch to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

