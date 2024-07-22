Hack-and-Slash Extraction Game Surfpunk Announced for PC - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Double Stallion has announced hack-and-slash extraction game, Surfpunk, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Surfpunk, where the waves are fierce, the riches are endless, and the Sumi—an otherworldly species of mysterious, ink-like monsters—lurk around every corner. As a Raider, it’s your job to grab your Rushboard, surf out to the ancient ruins of The Fallen World, and escape with as much loot as your barge can carry!

Crush ‘n Rush!

Ride the waves of adrenaline-fueled combat as you battle together to secure Evress, an ancient energy source that fuels every facet of Raider life. Find your weapon of choice and cooperate with your teammates to make it out together. Stay agile, stay alert, and fight to survive!

Time is of the essence, as the Sumi will become more aware of your presence the longer you spend exploring and scavenging. Use your time wisely and make tough judgment calls as a team. Fill your barge, push your limits and escape before it’s too late!

Shred Together

Riding the waves is more fun with fellow Raiders! Team up with up to three friends to push the odds of a big haul in your favor. Coordinate your strategies, watch each other’s backs, and conquer the dangers of The Sumi together.

Uncover hidden treasures, gather resources, and craft powerful gear to aid you and your fellow Raiders on your journey. Use tools to support your expedition; craft ladders to reach higher areas or build explosive barrels to blow away obstacles! Resourcefulness and improvisation is at the heart of the Raider lifestyle!

Changing Tides

No two journeys are alike! Each raid offers a randomized selection of islands to explore, ensuring every expedition is a fresh challenge full of exploration, loot and unexpected encounters.

Key Features

Hack-and-Slash Extraction – Engage in fast-paced combat on your Rushboard as you loot valuable Evress from The Fallen World’s ancient ruins.

– Engage in fast-paced combat on your Rushboard as you loot valuable Evress from The Fallen World’s ancient ruins. Shred Together – Team up with fellow Raiders to maximize loot hauls and survive against the relentless Sumi in session-based co-op player-versus-environment raids.

– Team up with fellow Raiders to maximize loot hauls and survive against the relentless Sumi in session-based co-op player-versus-environment raids. Dynamic Tropics – Navigate procedurally generated islands and objectives while exploring a visually striking, bold tropical environment. No two tides will ever be the same!

– Navigate procedurally generated islands and objectives while exploring a visually striking, bold tropical environment. No two tides will ever be the same! Shoreline Swagger – Personalize your Raider with unique gear and skills tailored to your playstyle, enhancing both combat and traversal capabilities.

– Personalize your Raider with unique gear and skills tailored to your playstyle, enhancing both combat and traversal capabilities. In-Run Crafting – Adapt and strategize on the fly by crafting essential gear during your expeditions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles