Nocturnal 2 Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sunnyside Games has announced the fast-paced 2D Metroidvania game, Nocturnal 2, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Nocturnal 2 is a hand-drawn Metroidvania with a unique core feature: as a master of the Enduring Flame technique, a single blow on a fire source sets your sword ablaze, allowing you to push back the darkness and unleash stylish abilities. Use your Flame wisely, as it can be swiftly extinguished by the many foes trying to keep you in the dark.

Metroidvania Gameplay

Explore a non-linear world - burn your way throughout the city of Ytash to reach the First Brazier.

Unique Fire System

Keeping your Flame alight is your only way to survive the many dangers ahead. Maintain it at any cost by striking fire sources and protect it to better see the enemy attacks.

Fiery Abilities

Master your flames to hurl enemies and juggle them into ashes.

Mix and match Fire Gems to unlock new spells!

Hand-Drawn 2D Animation

Engulf yourself in a fully hand-drawn, 2D animated world.

Scope

Nocturnal 2 is meant to be consumed in a relatively short amount of time, but many surprises are on the menu for those who seek different paths…and true revelations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles