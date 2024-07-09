AirportSim Releases August 1 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer MS Games announced the airport simulation game, AirportSim, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 1.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2023.

View the Xbox release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

AirportSim is an Advanced Airport Ground Handling Simulator with true-to-life visuals and operations, licensed planes and vehicles, real airports and live weather conditions via the METAR system. Enjoy the many tasks alone or online with up to three friends, making this experience unforgettable.

Feeling warmed up and confident to take on multiple game modes? Go ahead and take your pick:

Scenario

Fixed gameplay scenario based on stacked flight plans, predefined weather conditions and challenging tasks. Can you finish all of them before departure time?!

Challenge

Feel like you can handle any situation at the airport? Test your skills by placing as high as possible on the scoreboard!

Free Play

No rules here! Explore airports at your own speed and do as you please. You can watch the planes come and go, or get involved, you decide!

Cooperative

Together you can do more, and have more fun—invite your friends to join you on a multiplayer adventure at one of the busy airports.

Downloadable Content Included

The Xbox version will arrive with all free and paid downloadable content included:

Bologna Airport

Nestled in the heart of Italy, emerges as the latest addition to AirportSim’s collection of meticulously detailed airports. From the bustling terminals to the intricacies of ground handling operations, players will immerse themselves in the authentic atmosphere of Bologna Airport.

Rovaniemi Airport

As the official airport of Santa’s hometown in Finland, Rovaniemi offers a unique blend of aviation management and festive cheer. Experience the charm of the Arctic Circle, where the mystique of the North Pole is just a sleigh ride away.

