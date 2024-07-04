Nintendo Ends Wii U Repair Support - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced that as of July 3, 2024 it has ended the repair support program for Wii U consoles and peripherals. This is due to Nintendo running out of parts.

"We have run out of parts necessary for repairs, so as of July 3, 2024, we will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals," said Nintendo.

Nintendo shut down online services for the Wii U and 3DS on April 8 of this year. It is still possible "for the foreseeable future" to download update and redownload purchased software and DLC from the Nintendo eShop.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles