Nintendo Ends Wii U Repair Support

Nintendo announced that as of July 3, 2024 it has ended the repair support program for Wii U consoles and peripherals. This is due to Nintendo running out of parts.
"We have run out of parts necessary for repairs, so as of July 3, 2024, we will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals," said Nintendo.
Nintendo shut down online services for the Wii U and 3DS on April 8 of this year. It is still possible "for the foreseeable future" to download update and redownload purchased software and DLC from the Nintendo eShop.
修理に必要な部品の在庫がなくなりましたので、2024年7月3日をもって、Wii U本体および周辺機器の修理受付を終了いたしました。 https://t.co/pmexAcLr4J— 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) July 4, 2024
I'm amazed it took this long. I don't think Nintendo is embarrassed more by any of their platforms save maybe Virtual Boy.
If you actually look at the top 10 best selling Wii U games, you realise that in terms of game sales it was a much more successful platform than the XBS consoles for example.
Microsoft and Sony would kill to have that kind of attach rate for their 1st party games.
I love my Wii U, but let's not be silly here. It was an unmitigated failure. It bled money. Trying to defend it on a commercial level is just embarassing.
The wild thing is that Wii U was sold at a loss for portions of its life, all while never reaching a permanent price below $300 USD. That darn GamePad and the bizarre architecture really ramped up the cost despite the thing being a potato compared to PS4 and Xbox One.
The fact that Wii U was sold at a loss at times and simply did not sell software to the extent Nintendo wanted did mean it bled money.
IIRC, 3DS and Wii U were the only Nintendo platforms in history to be sold at a loss. I don't even think GameCube with its massive price cut in early 2003 down to $100 USD was losing money while Xbox was bleeding money.
I'm not defending it as a commercially successful product as it obviously wasn't. What I'm saying is that it had a first party game that sold 7.5 million copies (Mario kart 8) which is waaaaayy better than what some other consoles have achieved (xbox one and XBS) consoles for example
Obvious BS by Nintendo. They could easily make more parts if they wanted to, but since the Wii U was such a disastrous failure , that is the real reason they refused to support it any more. They don’t want to waste their time & will abandon those fans that want to keep using their Wii U.
Even with the reason so obvious these lying corporations can’t help but lie to everyone.
I'm not sure it would be feasible to get more parts. For example, the Wii U's CPU is made by IBM, and the GPU by AMD. Neither is actively making those chips anymore, and Nintendo may contractually be prevented from looking for chips outside NVidia. Even if Nintendo could go to IBM for new chips (it's likely impossible to get them anywhere else due to patents) they likely wouldn't have the equipment on hand to make more, and likely would not particularly want to go through the effort.
I guess if Nintendo wanted to pay enough money, they could get whatever parts they may need, but there's probably not enough demand to justify that. As someone who just played their Wii U yesterday, I don't feel especailly abandoned. I never anticipated Nintendo would repair it forever.
So yeah, they had the parts to do the repairs. They said they ran out of parts, which is probably true. If I say I ran out of weed, it doesn't mean I can never get more, it means I don't have any right now. Running out of parts is the reason why they have stopped doing repairs at this particular point in time. Assuming they don't have Wii U parts left, that's a perfectly accurate statement.
I suppose the Wii U's failure provides context to that, but addressing that seems grossly unnecessary to the simple message they want to send about Wii U repairs. It is really weird that you would expect something like that or be upset about them not saying it.