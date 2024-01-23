3DS and Wii U Online Services Officially Shutting Down on April 8 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 488 Views
Nintendo announced it will be shutting down online services for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U on April 8 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET.
It will still be possible "for the foreseeable future" to download update and redownload purchased software and DLC from the Nintendo eShop.
"Thank you very much for supporting our products," said Nintendo. "At 4pm PDT on April 8, 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution."
Nintendo added, "Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned.
"We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience"
Update: as of 4/8, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024
Find out more: https://t.co/VdIdewGmB5
Read a Q&A below:
Will I still be able to play offline even after online services end?
Yes. Players will still be able to use features and game modes that do not require online communication.
Will any online services still be available even after online services generally end?
It will still be possible to use online services for the following software but that may also end at some point in the future.
- Pokemon Bank
- Poke Transporter
Are you also ending online services for software from publishers other than Nintendo?
With some exceptions, online services will end for all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Please contact publishers for information about the online services for their software.
Will it still be possible to download update data or purchased software?
For the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to download update data and redownload purchased software and downloadable content from Nintendo eShop.
When online services end, will StreetPass and SpotPass no longer be available either?
StreetPass uses local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems, meaning that it will still be available even after online services end. However, because SpotPass uses online communication, SpotPass features will no longer be available.
For example, you will be able to use StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap).
Damn, even the PS3 store is still UP till this day.
Yes that is amazing to think about and now xbox 360 store will be shutting down this year. But I beleive you can still play 360 games despite the store shutting down this year.
This is too soon in both cases, but especially for the 3DS. That system was discontinued in late 2020, which means the shutdown of its online services is occurring about 3.5 years after the system stopped being sold. Way, way too soon. Frankly, I think this is totally unacceptable.
Agreed.
Especially with an install base of 75~ million which puts it inline with the Xbox 360 which still has it's services online... And that console released 6 years earlier.
Plus the 3DS is still a fairly popular console being able to play DS software, wish I could still do eShop purchases... But Alas. They don't want my cash.
Nintendo and console manufacturers NEED to support their platforms for longer periods of time... ESPECIALLY as we start going digital-only.
Blizzard Entertainment for example still has all it's games playable on PC online even the original Diablo from 1997/26 years ago.
Running an old server isn't that expensive or difficult, you can scale the hardware down as the playerbase shrinks... Or in Microsoft's case they allow internet providers to cache their data next to the content delivery networks so it's nearest as possible to consumers which lessens the data costs on their end.
Wow i did not know Blizzard had been keeping those servers up for so long. I thought it was the fans that were doing that.
To be fair, the online data transactions in Diablo 1 are Peer 2 Peer, but they have still kept the patching and authentication servers operational.
Same with StarCraft 1 and WarCraft 2.
Blizzard isn't afraid to release a patch/update after 20 years either which is good...