Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Releases on July 23 for Quest 2 and 3 - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer UNIVRS announced Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will launch in Early Access for Meta Quest 2 and 3 via Meta Store on July 23 for $4.99.

"We have heard fans’ voices from the Attack on Titan community and are eager to give them what they want," said UNIVRS CEO Keigo Fujikawa. "You have been patiently waiting since we first announced Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable in 2022, and are thrilled to share all of our hard work with audiences."

View the gameplay release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join the Scout Regiment and help defend the human race from the onslaught of Titans that have broken through Wall Maria. Quickly zip across the districts within the inner-walls using Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear to scout for incoming threats. Team up with fellow regiment members and protect the unsuspecting civilians from the Titans’ rampage.

Pick up a set of dual blades and swing head-first into battle as an aspiring recruit. Complete timed objectives including outpost defense, securing supply drops to aid fellow soldiers in combat, and slash towering Titans as they increase in difficulty. Earn more stars for extra points to unlock better equipment like upgraded blades and firearms, as well as new skills and abilities.

Become fully immersed exploring the inner-walls and surrounding areas through virtual reality. Experience the horrors of the Titan invasion traversing through the cityscape, zooming by buildings ranging from two to eight stories tall with accurate scaling. Feel the nostalgia as voice actors from the English and Japanese version of the anime reprise their roles in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles