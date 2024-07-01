Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 342 Views
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition (PS5) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 25, 2024, according to SELL. The standard edition of the PS5 version debuted in second place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) dropped three spots to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- EA Sports FC 24
Xbox Series X|S
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 24
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition
- Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10th Anniversary Edition
