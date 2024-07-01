Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Tops the French Charts - Sales

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition (PS5) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 25, 2024, according to SELL. The standard edition of the PS5 version debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) dropped three spots to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 F1 24 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10th Anniversary Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

