Crazy Taxi Reboot is a 'Massively Multiplayer Driving Game'

Sega at The Game Awards 2023 announced the reboot of five classic Sega games are in development - Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi. It would be revealed in February the Crazy Taxi reboot is a AAA game.

Sega's Sapporo Studio is developing the reboot and a new recruitment video has revealed producer Kenji Kanno, who was also the director of the original Crazy Taxi game, has returned to work on the reboot.

The team is currently working to adapt the gameplay of the original game into an online racing game with multiple players. The original game had players take on the role of a taxi driver trying to get people to their destinations with a time limit.

The game will be set on the west coast of the United States with a "theme park-like" map. It will also be in a "realistic city."

A job listings page has revealed he Crazy Taxi reboot "massively multiplayer driving game" with an open world.

