Sega Says the Crazy Taxi Reboot is a AAA Game

Sega at The Game Awards announced the reboot of five classic Sega games are in development. This includes Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.

Sega senior executive officer Takaya Segawa in an interview The Japan Times revealed the Crazy Taxi reboot is a AAA game.

"We’re responsible for titles such as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! in cooperation with the bases in Tokyo and overseas," said Segawa.

"We are also participating in the development of Triple-A titles, including Crazy Taxi. At present, we don’t have any titles developed independently by the studio, but we intend to do so in the future.

The arcade version of Crazy Taxi released in February 1999 and would release for the Dramcast in January 2000. It would later be ported to the PlayStation 2 and GameCube in 2001, for PC in 2002, and for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010.

