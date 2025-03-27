Nintendo Announces Switch and Switch 2 Digital Games Changes With Virtual Game Card - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has announced optional changes to how their digital games work on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 with "Virtual Game Cards."

Introducing the virtual game card – a new feature for easily managing purchased digital games, playing games on two different systems, and even lending or borrowing games.

Similar in concept to moving physical game cards between systems, virtual game cards make it possible to “eject” a purchased digital title from one Nintendo Switch system and “load” it onto another – whether it belongs to a member of the same Nintendo Account family group, or a second system tied to your account.

This optional feature allows you to view virtual game cards or eject them from your system. The digital game can also be lent to a Nintendo Account family group member’s system via local wireless connection.

Games that you lend can then be played on a Nintendo Account family group member’s system for two weeks, after which the game will be automatically returned to you. This feature will be available on Nintendo Switch starting late April via a hardware system update.

Additionally, virtual game cards will also work with Nintendo Switch 2 systems at launch.

