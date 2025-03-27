Nintendo Announces Switch and Switch 2 Digital Games Changes With Virtual Game Card - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 456 Views
Nintendo has announced optional changes to how their digital games work on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 with "Virtual Game Cards."
View a trailer on "Virtual Game Cards" below:
Read details on how "Virtual Game Cards" work below:
Introducing the virtual game card – a new feature for easily managing purchased digital games, playing games on two different systems, and even lending or borrowing games.
Similar in concept to moving physical game cards between systems, virtual game cards make it possible to “eject” a purchased digital title from one Nintendo Switch system and “load” it onto another – whether it belongs to a member of the same Nintendo Account family group, or a second system tied to your account.
This optional feature allows you to view virtual game cards or eject them from your system. The digital game can also be lent to a Nintendo Account family group member’s system via local wireless connection.
Games that you lend can then be played on a Nintendo Account family group member’s system for two weeks, after which the game will be automatically returned to you. This feature will be available on Nintendo Switch starting late April via a hardware system update.
Additionally, virtual game cards will also work with Nintendo Switch 2 systems at launch.
Great concept, I always dreamed with something like this. But sadly, it's incredibly limited. A time limit of 14 days for the transfered game, only being able to lend 1 game per person at a time, you can't resell a virtual game card...
I don't know. It's good to have this option, but I would have liked to have more flexibility when managing my OWN games.
Oh, right. They are not MY games. They are just licenses. Huh. I guess physical games still have the edge then,,,
Games only work in 2 systems?
Also, they literally took away the only benefit of digital games, convenience. Why would I want to have to load and eject freaking digital games and move between both systems instead of simply having access to all my digital games instantly?
The game icons as cartdriges are the only cool thing, but this is ridiculous, wtf.
I also had to check it. Currently you can simply start the digital game you've purchased on any console (even a friend's console), but you must log in and start the game with your account. If you want to start a digital game with a different account, you get an error message, that you haven't purchased the game, even if your account exists on the other console. You also get an error message, if the game is already in use with the same account.
So currently it's similar like on PS5, where you can play all digital games you've purchased on PS4, if you log in with your account. This eject and load feature would make it more complicated than it currently is. It already works like this, without you have to do anything. The lend feature for another family member is better, though.