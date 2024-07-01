George R.R. Martin Might Have Teased Elden Ring Movie or TV Series - News

There has been a rumor that a movie or TV series based on the popular Soulslike game by FromSoftware, Elden Ring, is in the works.

George R.R. Martin, best known for writing Game of Thrones, in a new blog post might have teased the movie or TV series is real.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on... Elden Ring I have nothing to say," said Martin. "Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

Martin did the worldbuilding for Elden Ring, which has gone on to ship over 25 million units worldwide as of June 12, 2024. The expansion for the game, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, sold over five million units in its first three days of release.

Elden Ring released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launched on June 21.

