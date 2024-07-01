Ubisoft Lays Off 33 Employees in Toronto - News

Ubisoft in a statement to PC Gamer announced it has laid off 33 employees at its Toronto studio.

"Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a targeted realignment to ensure it can deliver on its ambitious roadmap," said a Ubisoft representative.

"Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will be leaving Ubisoft. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to them, including severance and career assistance, to help through this transition."

Ubisoft Toronto was recently brought on to help with development on the remake of the action adventure game, Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time. It was recently announced the remake will launch in 2026.

