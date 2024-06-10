Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake Releases in 2026 - News

Ubisoft Montreal announced the remake of the action adventure game, Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time, will launch in 2026.

The Prince will return!

Originally released in 2003, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time left its mark with players thanks to innovative gameplay, a compelling story and charismatic characters!

