Ubisoft Toronto Joins Development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 553 Views
Ubisoft Toronto announced it has joined the development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.
Ubisoft Toronto is joining the development of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time!— Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) June 3, 2024
We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL. pic.twitter.com/kksyihIjKG
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.