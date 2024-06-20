Xbox Has Begun Refunding Those Who Purchased the Redfall Bite Back Edition or Premium Upgrade - News

Microsoft has now begun issuing refunds for anyone who purchased the Hero Pass as part of the the Bite Back Edition or the premium the Bite Back upgrade for Redfall.

Xbox announced last month it will be shutting Redfall developer Arkane Austin and the previously announced DLC for the game will not be released.

At the time it was revealed anyone who purchased the Hero Pass, the Bite Back Edition, or the premium Bite Back upgrade for the game "will be eligible to receive the value of the upgrade."

The servers for Redfall will remain online, so those interested can continue to play the game. However, the final update for the game released at the end of May, which added an Offline Mode, ReVamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, and more.

Redfall released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2023.

