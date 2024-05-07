Redfall to Get No More Updates, Those Who Purchased DLC Will be Eligible to Get Credit - News

Xbox today announced it will be shutting Redfall developer Arkane Austin, Hi-Fi RUSH and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, and Mighty DOOM developer Alpha Dog Studios.

Redfall will not be getting anymore updates as the studio is closing its doors and the November update was the last one it will receive. This does mean the previously announced DLC for the game will not be released.

Anyone who purchased the Hero Pass, the Bite Back Edition, or the premium Bit Back upgrade for the game "will be eligible to receive the value of the upgrade." More details on the "credit program" will be shared here when it becomes available.

The servers for Redfall will remain online, so those interested can continue to play the game.

Redfall released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2023.

Signup here https://t.co/wb1R4m4emj to receive details on how eligible players can receive this credit. pic.twitter.com/69Os17kpQ8 — Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) May 7, 2024

