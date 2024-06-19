Todd Howard: Don't Expect Remakes of Fallout 1 and 2, Goal is to Ensure They Run on Modern Hardware - News

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with YouTubers MarMattyPlays was asked about the potential of remakes of Fallout 1 and 2 and he stated their priority is to ensure the original games run on modern hardware.

"Look, I love the question and agree with a lot of what you said, but the main priority for us is to make sure they're available," said Howard (via VideoGamesChronicles). "So on the PC, obviously [ensuring] they’re there for people to go and get and play, and making sure they run okay.

"As far as beyond that, we've talked about it but our priorities in terms of 'hey, let’s go do dev work and make certain things work,' they haven’t been in those areas. So, again, priority is 'hey, can people load it up and play it.'"

He added, "I do think we want it to load up and run well. The rest of it, I could argue, I think some of the charm of games from that era, and the original Fallouts, is a little bit of that age.

"So I would never want to paste over some of that with 'well, we changed how this works so it's more modern.' So as long as you can download it, as long as it loads up and runs, I think I'd like people to experience it the way it was."

The original Fallout released in 1997 and was developed by Interplay Entertainment. The sequel, Fallout 2, would follow a year later in 1998. Bethesda in 2004 would acquire the license from Interplay Entertainment to develop Fallout 3 and in 2007 would acquire the full rights to the franchise.

