Kingdom Hearts Series Now Available on Steam

Square Enix has officially released the Kingdom Hearts games on PC via Steam.

The list of games now available on Steam includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind.

The games are also discounted by 31 percent until June 27. A bundle containing all three games is also available for 31 percent off. It is called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece and is available for $68.99.

Kingdom Hearts is out now on Steam!



👑 KH HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

👑 KH 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

👑 KHIII + Re Mind (DLC)



Each title is on sale at a special discounted price for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/TODtBZR7rp — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 13, 2024

