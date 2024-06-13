Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 19,180 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 9, 2024.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,110 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,415 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 4,849 units and Super Smash Bros. Wonder (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 4,557 units.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,342 and Super Mario Party (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,160 units. Super Smash Bros. Utimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,120 units, Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,954 units, and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,361 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 53,343 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 21,828 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,187 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 349 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 19,180 (168,883) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,110 (7,792,869) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,415 (5,864,036) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,849 (3,539,474) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,557 (1,867,598) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,342 (4,312,457) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 4,160 (2,294,450) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,120 (5,521,954) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,954 (1,454,184) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,361 (3,582,007)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 37,161 (7,372,522) PlayStation 5 – 17,338 (4,892,761) Switch Lite – 12,058 (5,876,545) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,490 (790,376) Switch – 4,124 (19,804,997) Xbox Series X – 1,543 (282,168) Xbox Series S – 644 (314,355) PlayStation 4 – 349 (7,926,571)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

