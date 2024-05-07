Switch Ships 141.32 Million Units as of March 2024 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 141.32 million units, while 1,235.82 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, Nintendo shipped 1.96 million Switch units and 35.72 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 141.32 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 54.52 million units in the Americas, 36.49 million in Europe, 34.01 million in Japan, and 16.30 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 93.45 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 24.34 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 23.54 million units.

Nintendo has set a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 at 13.50 million. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 154.82 million at the end of March 2025. This would put the Switch above the Nintendo DS, which sold 154.02 million units lifetime. It would also become the second best-selling video game platform of all time, only behind the PlayStation 2.

Nintendo for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2024 reported net sales were up 4,4 percent to ¥1,671.87 billion ($10.83 billion) and operating profit grew 4.9 percent to ¥680.50 billion ($4.41 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 61.97 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.36 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.22 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.85 million Super Mario Odyssey – 27.96 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.27 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 24.92 million Super Mario Party – 20.66 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.61 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.45 million

Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 14.25 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 13.47 million

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13.44 million

Nintendo Switch Sports – 13.11 million

Mario Party Superstars – 12.89 million

Splatoon 3 – 11.96 million

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7.52 million

Pikmin 4 – 3.48 million

Super Mario RPG – 3.31 million

Princess Peach: Showtime! – 1.22 million (NEW)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 1.12 million (NEW)

