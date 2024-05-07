Switch Ships 141.32 Million Units as of March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 785 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 141.32 million units, while 1,235.82 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, Nintendo shipped 1.96 million Switch units and 35.72 million Switch games.
Breaking down the 141.32 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 54.52 million units in the Americas, 36.49 million in Europe, 34.01 million in Japan, and 16.30 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 93.45 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 24.34 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 23.54 million units.
Nintendo has set a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 at 13.50 million. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 154.82 million at the end of March 2025. This would put the Switch above the Nintendo DS, which sold 154.02 million units lifetime. It would also become the second best-selling video game platform of all time, only behind the PlayStation 2.
Nintendo for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2024 reported net sales were up 4,4 percent to ¥1,671.87 billion ($10.83 billion) and operating profit grew 4.9 percent to ¥680.50 billion ($4.41 billion).
Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 61.97 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.36 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.22 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.85 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 27.96 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.27 million
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 24.92 million
- Super Mario Party – 20.66 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.61 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.45 million
Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 14.25 million
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 13.47 million
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13.44 million
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 13.11 million
- Mario Party Superstars – 12.89 million
- Splatoon 3 – 11.96 million
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7.52 million
- Pikmin 4 – 3.48 million
- Super Mario RPG – 3.31 million
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – 1.22 million (NEW)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 1.12 million (NEW)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Switch best ever console next 12 months with new 13.5M forecast this year.
They are not shipping 13.5m units in the next FY.
They possibly are putting Switch 2 numbers with it.
Switch is currently tracking to do so. Plus, we really have no clue what Nintendo has planned for the remainder the coming fiscal year. Leads me to suspect that maybe they have something bigger than originally anticipated for this holiday season…
Switch shipments for Jan to Mar 2024- 1.96 million
Vgchartz estimates for Switch sold through numbers Jan to Mar 2024- 2.78 million
There's still a difference of nearly 3m between shipped and sold so it doesn't seem unreasonable. It's relatively common for consoles to get overshipped in the holidays and therefore have low shipments in quarter 1.
Forecast sees a small drop. This tells me they expect new hardware launch end of Fiscal Year (FY Q4 2025).
My guestimate is 8 million Switch & 5 million Switch2
The explanatory materials has the forecast for hardware as explicitly nintendo switch
I know. But who's to say they are not going to launch the new hardware as part of the Switch family of systems.