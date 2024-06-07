Rumor: LEGO Horizon Adventures to be Announced at Summer Game Fest for PS5 and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 683 Views
It was reported last month that Sony Interactive Entertainment and LEGO are developing a new game together based on PlayStation's Horizon series called LEGO Horizon Adventures.
Reliable leaker Billbil-kun on Dealabs is claiming LEGO Horizon Adventures will officially be announced later today at Summer Game Fest 2024.
The leaker says it is an action adventure game that can be played solo or co-op and it will launch on day one on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Co-op will also support cross-play on both platforms and it will require linking to a PSN account on PC.
The report says pre-orders for LEGO Horizon Adventures will open up shortly after it is announced later today. There will be standard and deluxe editions available. The price and release date for the game aren't known.
Wait.....Lego games aren't usually live service. Must've been a requirement on Lego's part to be partly multiplat?
All PS live services will be on PC as well
Yeah but this isn't a live service game, yet will be published by Sony simultaneously on console. At least it doesn't seem to be a live service game.
The online may have some form of battlepass and the other crap, but will find out tonight
Such a random franchise to get the Lego treatment...