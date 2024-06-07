Rumor: LEGO Horizon Adventures to be Announced at Summer Game Fest for PS5 and PC - News

/ 683 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

It was reported last month that Sony Interactive Entertainment and LEGO are developing a new game together based on PlayStation's Horizon series called LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Reliable leaker Billbil-kun on Dealabs is claiming LEGO Horizon Adventures will officially be announced later today at Summer Game Fest 2024.

The leaker says it is an action adventure game that can be played solo or co-op and it will launch on day one on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Co-op will also support cross-play on both platforms and it will require linking to a PSN account on PC.

The report says pre-orders for LEGO Horizon Adventures will open up shortly after it is announced later today. There will be standard and deluxe editions available. The price and release date for the game aren't known.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles