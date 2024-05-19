Rumor: LEGO Horizon Adventures in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 1,106 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and LEGO are developing a new game together based on PlayStation's Horizon series called LEGO Horizon Adventures, according to Insider Gaming who spoke with sources and leaker Kurakasis.
Kurakasis heard Sony was working with LEGO on a project called LEGO Horizon Adventures and said it will be announced at an upcoming PlayStation event. They weren't sure if it would be a game, however, sources told Insider Gaming it is a video game.
The sources called the game "Horizon Forbidden West but Lego" and that it will have realistic graphics." The report says an advertisement trailer for the game was completed last month, which suggests an announcement will happen soon.
Sony is preparing something in cooperation with LEGO, it is related to their well-known IP, the announcement is expected soon— Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) May 11, 2024
I'm trying to find more details
LEGO Horizon Adventures— Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) May 16, 2024
This is the name of the project that is going to be announced at the upcoming PlayStation event
I don't know if it's a game
I hope this is a game. Speculation has it that it's the Sumo Digital PS5 game, which I think means we're in for a fun time.
But really depends on what this ends up being.
Why would it have Lego minifigs and some Lego elements in a realistic environment? That's a waste of resources, to be honest. I'm not saying the graphics have to look overly cartoonish, but they don't need to break the mold. This would be a PS5 game and likely a PC game as well (and PCs have varying specs).
I loved Zero Dawn and I'm still early in Forbidden West.
This could be great fun, the last lego game I played was Harry Potter on the Wii like over a decade ago
Hunting dinosaurs has a broad and inherent appeal, but this will likely not be for us, but for non-core gamers.
Still seems like too much Horizon exploitation.