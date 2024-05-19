Rumor: LEGO Horizon Adventures in Development - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and LEGO are developing a new game together based on PlayStation's Horizon series called LEGO Horizon Adventures, according to Insider Gaming who spoke with sources and leaker Kurakasis.

Kurakasis heard Sony was working with LEGO on a project called LEGO Horizon Adventures and said it will be announced at an upcoming PlayStation event. They weren't sure if it would be a game, however, sources told Insider Gaming it is a video game.

The sources called the game "Horizon Forbidden West but Lego" and that it will have realistic graphics." The report says an advertisement trailer for the game was completed last month, which suggests an announcement will happen soon.

Sony is preparing something in cooperation with LEGO, it is related to their well-known IP, the announcement is expected soon



I'm trying to find more details — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) May 11, 2024

LEGO Horizon Adventures



This is the name of the project that is going to be announced at the upcoming PlayStation event



I don't know if it's a game — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) May 16, 2024

