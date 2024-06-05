Haunted Paws Announced for PC - News

Lazy Flock has announced cozy cooperative horror game, Haunted Paws, for PC Steam.

Haunted Paws is a cozy cooperative horror game where you will play as two puppies trying to rescue their human friend in a haunted mansion. Create your puppy, explore spooky environments and defeat evil creatures in an action packed adventure!

Player Together With Your Cooperative Partner

Invite a friend to join for free and work together to discover mysteries, explore spooky environments and run from evil creatures!

The gameplay is a blend of cute and spooky interactions, filled with engaging mysteries. Team up with your co-op partner and embark on an adventure that is both eerie and heartwarming, filled with emotional moments. Dive into this spooky yet cozy journey together!

Embark on an Adventure as Puppies

You will play as puppies and you will be able to dig, sniff, bark and other fun Puppy stuff!

Choose your favorite dog breed and engage in the world of puppies! Enjoy the playful life of a puppy with friends!

Are You Brave Enough?

Our little puppies’ best human friend has been kidnapped by evil creatures and imprisoned in a haunted mansion. To free her you will have to face various horrors!

In Haunted Paws, each sinister creature hides a dark past. Defeat them to uncover their secrets and set them free!

Choose Your Favorite Breed and Customize

Design a game character that resembles your real-life dog! Choose from a wide selection of breeds, customize the fur color, and add distinctive features that capture the essence of your pet.

Then, dress up your dog with various fun accessories to enhance its look. Once your character is set, dive into an exciting adventure as your very own puppy.

