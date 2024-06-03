Summer Game Fest 2024 is 'Largely Focused' on Already Announced Games Releasing This Year - News

Geoff Keighley in a Q&A session on Twitch over the weekend revealed the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will mainly be focused on already announced games coming out this year.

"One of the things you’ll see with the show this week is we really tried to programme some unexpected things, from smaller teams and independent studios, into the show as well, alongside some big blockbuster games and franchises that you will see in the show as well," said Keighley (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I think it’s going to be, generally, a little bit quieter this summer in terms of crazy new announcements and shocking surprises and things like that."

He later added, "There will definitely be new announcements, but the show is largely focused on, I think, existing games that have new updates for fans, just in terms of level setting.

"[The] Game Awards has a lot of usually big surprises and big, new reveals. This show is very much, it’s largely focused on announced stuff. There are absolutely new game announcements throughout the show, but just to level set, it’s not all brand new stuff. It tends to be things that are coming out later this year.

"And there are things that we’ll announce that will come out later this year that haven’t been announced yet, but this is not a show that has a lot of like, you know, coming in 2026 or 2027, or teasers for games that are years and years out. I’m trying to think, every time is different, but that’s generally what I would say just in terms of expectation setting."

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will air this Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch. It will be two hours long, which will be followed by the Day of the Devs showcase and the Devolver Direct.

Summer Game Fest 2024 is one of over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next week.

