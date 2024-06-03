Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase Will be 2 Hours Long - News

Geoff Keighley has announced the main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will be two hours long, which will be followed by the Day of the Devs showcase and the Devolver Direct.

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will air this Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Summer Game Fest 2024 is one of over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next week.

#SummerGameFest will be a 2 hour live show, followed by Day of the Devs and then Devolver Direct. — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 3, 2024

