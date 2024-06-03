Fans Expecting Kingdom Hearts IV at Summer Game Fest are 'Setting Themselves Up for Failure' - News

posted 15 hours ago

Geoff Keighley in a Q&A session on Twitch over the weekend was asked about the possibility of Kingdom Hearts IV making an appearance at Summer Game Fest 2024 and he said they are "setting themselves up for failure."

Kingdom Hearts IV was announced in April 2022 and at the time it was in early development. The platforms have yet to be revealed.

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will air this Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will be two hours long, which will be followed by the Day of the Devs showcase and the Devolver Direct. It is is one of over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next week.

