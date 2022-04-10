Square Enix Announces Kingdom Hearts IV - News

Square Enix announced the newest installment in the Kingdom Hearts RPG series, Kingdom Hearts IV, is in early development. Platforms were not announced.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles," said Kingdom Hearts series brand manager Ichiro Hazama. "We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that’s to come for Sora."

Walt Disney Games Director Nana Gadd added, "Sora is an original Disney video game hero like no other, beloved by our team, and fans across the world. We’ve been honored to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship. This glimpse into Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning – we can’t wait to show more when the time is right."

Read details on Kingdom Hearts IV below:

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.

