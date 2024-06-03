Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 21, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS), and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) are all down one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Stellar Blade TopSpin 2K25

Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition TopSpin 2K25

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock - Deluxe Collection Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator

