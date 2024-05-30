Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation State of Play - Astro Bot, Concord, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 573 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment held its first PlayStation State of Play and it came in just over 40 minutes long and featured announcements, trailers, teases, and more.
Some of the highlights included a new Astro Bot announced for PS5, a deep dive into the remake of Silent Hill 2, a look at and release date for the PvP FPS Concord, God of War: Ragnarök headed to PC in September, Dynasty Warriors: Origins announcement, a new trailer for the PS5 and PC versions of Until Dawn, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Astro Bot Announced for PS5
- God of War Ragnarök Headed to PC on September 19
- Monster Hunter Wilds Gameplay Trailer and Details Released
- Silent Hill 2 Remake Launches October 8 for PS5 and PC
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- PvP FPS Concord Launches August 23 for PS5 and PC, Beta Set for July
- Path of Exile 2 Releases in Early Access in Late 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Marvel Rivals Confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Ballad of Antara Announced for PS5
- Until Dawn for PS5 and PC Gets New Gameplay Trailer
- Where Winds Meet Announced for PS5 and PC
- Alien: Rogue Incursion First Gameplay Trailer Released
- Skydance's Behemoth Releases Fall 2024 for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest
- Infinity Nikki Beta Starts in Q3 2024 for PS5
