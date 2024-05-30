Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation State of Play - Astro Bot, Concord, More - Article

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment held its first PlayStation State of Play and it came in just over 40 minutes long and featured announcements, trailers, teases, and more.

Some of the highlights included a new Astro Bot announced for PS5, a deep dive into the remake of Silent Hill 2, a look at and release date for the PvP FPS Concord, God of War: Ragnarök headed to PC in September, Dynasty Warriors: Origins announcement, a new trailer for the PS5 and PC versions of Until Dawn, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

