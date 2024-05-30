Until Dawn for PS5 and PC Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ballistic Moon have released a gameplay trailer for the enhanced version of Until Dawn, which is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch in Fall 2024.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Until Dawn has remained a core, genre-defining horror experience for players since its release almost a decade ago. We are now taking these amazing foundations and adding more emotional depth, an enhanced look, and a completely new soundscape that a game with such a strong legacy deserves.

Rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, Until Dawn has seen enhancements across the board, all made with passion and care for the original from the team of horror lovers, film fanatics, and veteran game makers at Ballistic Moon; and it’s coming to PS5 and PC this year!

Until Dawn has been rebuilt with the latest tools and techniques. New and improved animations build on the success of the original character performances. Characters, environments and VFX have been upgraded – all for a truly enhanced cinematic horror experience.

We use a broader cinematic tonal colour palette and new perspectives to make the story more nuanced and emotional. We’ve been brave enough to shine a light into the dark, unseen corners of Blackwood Mountain and added a third-person camera, which means you can now look behind the curtain of the original game, exploring enhanced and new locations with new interactions and collectables.

Incorporating a third-person camera and adding contextual character movement animations, the game now allows the player to really feel the experience of that fateful night.

Until Dawn’s sound has undergone a massive overhaul too, featuring a new score from legendary horror composer Mark Korven.

We’ve endeavoured to keep the fantastic narrative integratory of the original, but we have seized the opportunity to expand upon unexplored emotional parts of the story.

