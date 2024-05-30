Silent Hill 2 Remake Launches October 8 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have announced the remake of Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

View 13 minutes of gameplay below:

Read details on the game below:

Take a look at new gameplay footage in this trailer, including what to expect from the improved and modernized combat.

Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her…

"My name… is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her.

Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror—lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

