Alien: Rogue Incursion First Gameplay Trailer Released

Survios has released the first gameplay trailer for the single-player action horror VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion, which will launch for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 3 this Holiday.

The first next-gen Alien VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player, action-horror game featuring an all-new storyline. A high tension shooter developed with Unreal Engine 5, players will need to stay frosty as they explore an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan.

As reverent fans of the franchise, we know that any Alien video game begins and ends with its deadly Xenomorphs, and those encountered within Alien: Rogue Incursion are definitely ferocious, unpredictable, and terrifying.

Dynamically spawning and pathing with countless unique possibilities, even we couldn’t tell you exactly where and when each Xenomorph will strike, let alone what strategies it might use or if it’ll bring some friends.

While heart-pounding combat is the core of Alien: Rogue Incursion, grabbing your pulse rifle and blasting your way out of every situation is not always the best strategy. Constantly hunted by unpredictable and resourceful Xenomorphs, players will often find creativity and a level head to be their greatest weapons, especially when it comes to leveraging the environment to their advantage.

