Infinity Nikki Beta Starts in Q3 2024 for PS5

Publisher Infold Games and developer Papergames announced the beta for Infinity Nikki will start in Q3 2024 for the PlayStation 5.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Infinity Nikki is the fifth installment in the beloved Nikki series developed by Infold Games. Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, this multi-platform, open-world dress-up adventure seamlessly blends the series’ core dress-up mechanics with open-world exploration elements. It also offers platforming, puzzle-solving, and many other gameplay elements to create a unique and rich experience.

In this game, Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure to travel across the fantastical nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment. Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities that are crucial for exploration.

Whimsical Adventure with Endless Fun

Harnessing the power of Whim that’s hidden within outfits, Nikki has the tools to help her overcome difficult trials. Her courage and determination know no bounds.

The Floating Outfit allows Nikki to hover gracefully, the Gliding Outfit summons a giant flower for high-altitude flights, and the Shrinking Outfit lets her sit on Momo’s head as he navigates through small spaces. These Ability Outfits open up many possibilities for adventure and thus offer an endless amount of fun!

In this vast, fantastical world, master techniques such as floating, running, and plunging to freely explore the land as well as tackle cleverly designed puzzles and levels. The joy of 3D platforming is interwoven throughout the game’s open-world exploration. Each unique scenery is vibrant and charming. Soaring paper cranes, speeding wine cellar minecarts, mysterious ghost trains—new mysteries are waiting to be unraveled!

Wonderful Moments with Endless Immersion

Miraland is also a fantastic place for you to relax and appreciate life.

With sunrises, sunsets, and the ever-changing weather, the creatures of Miraland have their own lives. Remember their daily routines and try to find them! Wear outfits with special abilities to fish by the river or catch bugs with a net. The game features an in-depth gathering system where the items Nikki collects become great clothing materials.

Stroll through flower fields and meadows, walk along mountain streams, and encounter merchants offering special outfits. Let your inspiration rise with the paper cranes on the streets. Use Momo’s Camera and dress Nikki up in your favorite outfits. You can choose the perfect backgrounds and frames to take pictures of her, capturing every heartwarming moment of your journey anytime, anywhere.

It’s Glam Time Any Time!

Thank you for being interested in Infinity Nikki. We look forward to meeting you in Miraland!

Infinity Nikki is in development for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

The path of a stylist is never easy...

Fly over the majestic Stonetrees, step into a dazzling beauty workshop, and venture into the Wishing Woods where sprites reside…

Are you ready? The secrets of Miraland are waiting to be unraveled!



It's glam time any time!

Infinity Nikki is… pic.twitter.com/xvgtIC289C — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) May 31, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

