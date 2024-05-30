God of War Ragnarök Headed to PC on September 19 - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 5 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer developer Santa Monica Studio have announced God of War Ragnarök will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19, 2024.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Santa Monica Studio’s development partner for God of War (2018) on PC, Jetpack Interactive, is back to help deliver the PC version of God of War Ragnarök. Alongside the release date, we’d also like to share a selection of the features that will be available.*

Unlocked framerates

Experience the epic conclusion of Kratos and Atreus’ journey in the Norse saga at peak performance. Unlocked framerates and the option of true 4K resolution* expand the full potential of the cinematic no-cut camera as you travel through the stunning vistas of the Nine Realms to do battle against deadly foes in the forms of Norse gods and monsters.

*Requires compatible PC and 4K device.

Upscaling technology

Full integration with NVIDIA RTX Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) will allow you to reach higher graphical settings and output resolutions.*

*Requires compatible PC and graphics card.

Super ultra-widescreen support

Enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Nine Realms in panoramic widescreen with 21:9 ultra-widescreen and 32:9 super ultra-widescreen support!*

*Requires compatible PC and display device.

Includes God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

At launch, God of War Ragnarök PC will include all our post-launch updates including a robust New Game+ mode and the God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.

Experience God of War’s combat like never before with the roguelite-inspired DLC that follows Kratos on a deeply personal journey as he faces the darkness of his past while overcoming the trials of Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarök – Pre-purchase offer

Available for pre-purchase now on Steam and the Epic Game Store are the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions of the game.

If you purchase God of War Ragnarök before launch on September 19, you will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic)*.

*Unlock in-game items via story progression.

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition of the game includes:

Full God of War Ragnarök game for PC

for PC Kratos Darkdale Armor *

* Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) *

(cosmetic) * Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos*

for the Blades of Chaos* Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe*

for the Leviathan Axe* Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

*Unlock in-game items via story progression.

More information on the specific system requirements a bit closer to release on September 19th.

You can pre-purchase the game on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

*Account for PlayStation Network is required.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles