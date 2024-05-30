PvP FPS Concord Launches August 23 for PS5 and PC, Beta Set for July - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios announced the player-versus-player multiplayer First-person shooter, Concord, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 22, 2024.

View the reveal cinematic trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join the Crew of the Northstar! Concord is a new shooter for PS5 and PC* where you choose from a wide roster of characters and role types, each with unique abilities and personalities. Assemble your crew of Freegunner space outlaws and team up online with friends for thrilling 5v5 PVP modes across the galaxy. Pre-order starting June 6, 2024 for Beta Early Access for you and 4 friends. Available on August 23, 2024.

*Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required. Paid for PlayStation®Plus membership (sold separately) required on PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles