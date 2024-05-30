Dynasty Warriors: Origins Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced Dynasty Warriors: Origins for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Fueled by exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 action and the rush of massive armies, Dynasty Warriors: Origins delivers an unrivaled sense of realism to the battlefield!

A nameless hero conquers the turbulent and chaotic Three Kingdoms alongside legendary figures, in the latest entry of the Dynasty Warriors series.

