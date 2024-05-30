Ballad of Antara Announced for PS5 - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Publisher Infold Games and Pascal’s Wager developer TipsWorks have announced dark fantasy action RPG, Ballad of Antara. It will launch in 2025 for the PlayStation 5.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ballad of Antara is an upcoming multi-platform dark fantasy ARPG from Infold Games, developed by TipsWorks Studio. Embark on a perilous journey, seek towering divine creatures, reclaim the twisted and lost essences of the world.

Dark Ages

From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world.

Time of Erosion

Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles