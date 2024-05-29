PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter Has Been Certified in South Korea - News

Sony might be announcing PC support for PlayStation VR2 headset soon as a new filing for a "PlayStation VR2 PC adapter" on the Korea’s Nation Radio Research Agency website was spotted by a user on Twitter.

The "PlayStation VR2 PC adapter" was certified in late in late, which suggests it might be announced in the near future.

Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR2 hardware to work on PCs pic.twitter.com/JFQDJVW7NP — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) May 29, 2024

Sony did announce in February of this year it was currently testing PC support for the PlayStation VR2 headset with plans to make it available later this year.

"We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5," said Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications manager Gillen McAllister at the time.

"We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

PlayStation VR2 released in February 2023 for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 and currently requires a PlayStation 5.

