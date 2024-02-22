PlayStation VR2 Adding PC Support in 2024 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is currently testing PC support for the PlayStation VR2 headset with plans to make it available later this year.

"We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5," said Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications manager Gillen McAllister in a PlayStation Blog post.

"We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

PlayStation VR2 released in February 2023 for 549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 and currently requires a PlayStation 5.

