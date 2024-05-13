A New Doom Game Might be Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 433 Views
A new Doom game might be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.
The Verge's Tom Warren in a report last week teased "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox."
Eurogamer has also claimed to have heard a new entry in the Doom series will be announced at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase.
ZeniMax in January filed a trademark for "IDKFA," which is a cheat code in the original Doom games. in the 1990s.
A leaked roadmap for upcoming Bethesda games did reveal a game titled, Doom Year Zero, was in development.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Hasnt one already been announced? Doom Zero or whatever it was called.
Was hoping for a Quake reboot, but I'll be more than happy with a new Doom! I'm planning on going to Quakecon this year, so if a new Doom is revealed, then I can't wait to see more of it in August.
Boring. Doom is losing steam, and New Quake would be a better idea.
The Ancient Gods DLC was definite proof that Id has no idea how to evolve Doom, because especially pt 2 of Ancient gods was horrendous.
It’s possible to be good, but not based on how Doom has been going downhill.
If this is true, it’s a case of exploitation of the Doom name, which is only the most popular ATM, because it’s the most recent.