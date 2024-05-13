A New Doom Game Might be Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in June - News

A new Doom game might be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The Verge's Tom Warren in a report last week teased "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox."

Eurogamer has also claimed to have heard a new entry in the Doom series will be announced at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase.

ZeniMax in January filed a trademark for "IDKFA," which is a cheat code in the original Doom games. in the 1990s.

A leaked roadmap for upcoming Bethesda games did reveal a game titled, Doom Year Zero, was in development.

