Homeworld 3 Debuts in 2nd Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Homeworld 3 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 19, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up the charts from seventh to first place. Fallout 4 dropped one spot to third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up two spots to fourth place. V Rising fell four spots to fifth place and EA Sports FC 24 is down three spots to sixth place.

NBA 2K24 is up three spots to seventh place, while the rest of the top 10 all re-entered the charts this week. Assassin's Creed Mirage came in eighth place, Elden Ring came in ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Homeworld 3 - NEW Fallout 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III V Rising EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2

