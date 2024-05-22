Rise of the Ronin Update to Add New Ally Missions, New Set Bonuses, and More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Ninja announced an update will be released later this week for Rise of the Ronin.

The update will be adding five new Ally Missions, two new Set Bonuses when playing on Midnight difficulty, a level sync selection feature added to missions from Testament of the Soul, and more.

Read details on the new content coming in the update below:

New and expanded content

5 new Ally Missions added.

When replaying a world in Midnight, you can choose to have Public Order deteriorate again.

Level sync selection feature added to missions from Testament of the Soul.

Two new Set Bonuses added to Midnight difficulty.

Addition of dojo training partners.

Add Martial Skill type bonus and raise limit of target score.

Gameplay Improvements

When equipped with the same weapon type on weapons 1 and 2, the number of styles can be expanded to a maximum of 6.

Changed the specifications so that special equipment will be given even if the player does not confess.

Changed the specifications so that greetings with characters after a breakup will return to normal over time.

Adjusted to make it easier for asynchronous characters to be selected.

Rise of the Ronin released for the PlayStation 5 on March 22.

