Crime Boss: Rockay City Steam Version and Cagnali's Order DLC to Launch on June 18

posted 22 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer INGAME STUDIOS announced Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch for PC via Steam on June 18. The Cagnali’s Order DLC will launch on the same day on all platforms.

The game first released for PC via Epic Games Store in March 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2023.

"We are so thankful to the growing community for sticking with Crime Boss as we work tirelessly to improve and build upon the game," said INGAME STUDIOS head of development Jarek Kolar. "Crime Boss: Rockay City coming to Steam is another huge leap forward for the game, and we welcome people to revisit Rockay with fresh eyes. We’re so excited for the future of Crime Boss."

View the Cagnali’s Order DLC trailer below:

