Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 21, 2024, which ended May 21, 2024.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 shot up the charts to re-enter the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively. Elden Ring and Fallout 76 also saw a boost in sales as they re-entered the top 10 in seventh and ninth places, respectively.

Hades II and V Rising in their second weeks available dropped to fifth and eighth places, respectively.

The Steam Deck remained in second place and Helldivers 2 is down two spots to sixth place. Stellaris rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - NEW Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Hades II Helldivers 2 Elden Ring V Rising Fallout 76 Stellaris

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - NEW Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Hades II Apex Legends Helldivers 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

