Todd Howard: Bethesda Games are 'Irresponsibly Large' as They Cut Very Little from Their Games

posted 9 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with BAFTA stated Bethesda games are "irresponsibly large" due to the team cutting very little content from their games.

"My job on the games often is to be the director, a little bit like a movie director where you're bringing all the parts together from the art, the cinematography, the technology that our engineers are building to bring these worlds to life," said Howard.

"And obviously, there is all of the writing and the quest design and the level designer, and there's so many parts to our games that I’m in a really unique position to work with so many amazing people and bring all of that together."

He added, "Actually, we cut very little from our games at Bethesda, which is why the games are so irresponsibly large."

Bethesda released the Shattered Space expansion for Starfield this week.

