FC 25, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Debut on the Swiss Charts

posted 5 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 39th week of 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuting in second place and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed debuting in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to third place and Astro Bot fell three spots to fourth place. Minecraft is down three spots to sixth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down two spots to seventh place.

EA Sports FC 24 fell four spots to eighth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to ninth place. Hogwarts Legacy rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Astro Bot Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - NEW Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy

