No Man's Sky Engine Programmer: PS5 Pro 'Absolutely Rocks'

No Man’s Sky Engine Programmer Martin Griffiths revealed the game will be taking advantage of the PlayStation 5 Pro and says the mid-generation console "absolutely rocks."

"This beautifully staged screenshot is a fair summary of how I feel tonight," said Griffiths. "Many of you have noticed that No Man’s Sky is now marked as a PS5 Pro enhanced title on the PlayStation store - the only thing I’d like to say as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations since PS1, is that this console absolutely rocks."

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

This beautifully staged screenshot is a fair summary of how I feel tonight. Many of you have noticed that #NoMansSky is now marked as a #PS5Pro enhanced title on the PlayStation store - the only thing I’d like to say as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS… https://t.co/fly1Yy4krA — Martin Griffiths (@Griff_) September 27, 2024

